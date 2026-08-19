Infosys Aster recognized as Leader in Everest Group's Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix

Infosys announced that Infosys Aster, its AI-amplified marketing suite, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. The recognition underscores Infosys Aster's ability to deliver AI-led, end-to-end marketing transformation at scale for enterprises globally.

In this assessment, Everest Group evaluated and categorized 29 service providers based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Infosys Aster is recognized for bringing strong proprietary IP, AI-first capabilities, and integrated ecosystem partnerships to drive measurable business outcomes. The assessment also highlights Infosys' strengths in agentic commerce capabilities, enabling AI-powered discovery, selection, purchase, and commerce experience optimization, alongside its Adobe-led marketing transformation proposition.