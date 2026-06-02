Infosys climbs on launch of AI-driven editorial platform with Handelsblatt

Infosys rallied 5.61% to Rs 1,270.20 after the company and Germany's Handelsblatt Media Group, launched Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI) to elevate digital journalism by delivering enhanced storytelling and driving deeper reader engagement.

Powered by Infosys Aster, the company's AI-amplified marketing suite, ELI has been developed exclusively for Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche. The solution is designed to help modernize editorial operations and deliver richer, more context-driven content experiences for readers.

Developed by Wongdoody, Infosys human experience agency, the solution analyses article content and metadata to intelligently recommend internal links that enhance narrative depth and reader navigation. Seamlessly integrated into Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche content infrastructure, ELI enables editors to enrich stories without interrupting their workflow - freeing time for qualitative reporting, research, and analysis.

For readers, the platform aims to create a more engaging and intuitive content journey, while publishers are expected to benefit from higher reader engagement, increased time spent on digital platforms, and stronger audience retention in an increasingly competitive media landscape. Christian Herp, chief product officer, Handelsblatt Media Group, said, Editorial Link Intelligence we developed together with Infosys creates direct value for our editorial teams through the targeted use of AI. By integrating the tool into our content management system, it supports journalists in identifying and linking relevant content. In this way, we are sustainably enhancing the user experience and increasing customer satisfaction.

Charlotte Morr Member of the Editorial Board, Handelsblatt, said, Editorial Link Intelligence helps us provide readers with more context and relevant related content on a given topic, giving them better guidance and orientation. What is equally important to us, however, is that the final review and editorial control of this content remain firmly with our newsroom colleagues. In this way, the solution strengthens the quality of the digital user experience while giving our teams more time for research, analysis, and exclusive stories. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The company reported a 27.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a 2.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q3 FY26.