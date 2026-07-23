Infosys consolidated net profit rises 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 48211.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 12.25% to Rs 7769.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6921.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 48211.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42279.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48211.0042279.0023.6623.5212274.0010880.0011028.009740.007769.006921.00

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