Infosys gains as GlobalFoundries expands AI-led IT services partnership

Infosys rose 1.39% to Rs 1,043.60 after the company announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with GlobalFoundries to accelerate AI-driven transformation of the chipmaker's IT operations.

Under the agreement, Infosys will deliver AI-led managed services across GlobalFoundries' enterprise IT landscape. The engagement covers end-to-end management of application, infrastructure, data and service desk operations.

GlobalFoundries selected Infosys based on its existing relationship as a technology provider and the latter's semiconductor industry expertise. The collaboration aims to transform the company's IT operations through a managed services model powered by artificial intelligence, automation and continuous optimization.

The partnership is expected to help GlobalFoundries improve operational efficiency, strengthen resilience and enhance user experience as part of its ongoing digital transformation initiatives.