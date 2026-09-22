Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1025.7, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.29% slide in NIFTY and a 19.09% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1025.7, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23334.65. The Sensex is at 74556.61, down 0.4%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 9.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28830.9, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.74 lakh shares in last one month.