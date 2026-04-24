Infosys Ltd Slips 1.87%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.06%

Infosys Ltd has lost 4.69% over last one month compared to 0.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.88% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd fell 1.87% today to trade at Rs 1219.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.06% to quote at 28836.6. The index is up 0.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd decreased 1.79% and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd lost 1.79% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 17.14 % over last one year compared to the 2.96% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 4.69% over last one month compared to 0.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1727.85 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1198.8 on 24 Apr 2026.