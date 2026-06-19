Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd Slips 7.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 5.35%

Infosys Ltd Slips 7.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 5.35%

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Infosys Ltd has lost 12.6% over last one month compared to 6.97% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd fell 7.21% today to trade at Rs 1046. The BSE Information Technology index is down 5.35% to quote at 26333.12. The index is down 6.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 6.06% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 5.88% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 30.56 % over last one year compared to the 5.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 12.6% over last one month compared to 6.97% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1727.85 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1041.3 on 19 Jun 2026.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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