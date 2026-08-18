Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1116.1, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% slide in NIFTY and a 12.84% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1116.1, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24206.95. The Sensex is at 77387.34, down 0.44%.Infosys Ltd has added around 2.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30807.8, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.82 lakh shares in last one month.