Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1341.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1341.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Infosys Ltd has added around 2.02% in last one month.