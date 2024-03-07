Infosys: Infosys announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour until 2026. The three-year extension of the partnership will continue to draw on Infosys deep expertise in digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, which will enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M): A promoter group entity is reportedly likely to sell around a 0.75% stake in M&M to raise around $215 million via a block deal. The offer price range is Rs 1,911.5 per share to Rs 1,970.65 per share, as per reports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adani Enterprises: The company has acquired the 100% stake in LE MARCHDuty Free SAS (LMDF) on 6th March 2024. The acquisition is of strategic nature in the interest of Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited

NLC India: The government will sell up to 7% stake in NLC India through an offer for sale (OFS) on 7th March and 11th March 2024. The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 212 per share.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has signed an amendment to LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) IOC (Initial Operational Clearance) contract. The value of the Contract has been revised from Rs.2700.87 Crore to Rs.5077.95 Crore.

Mukka Proteins: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is Rs. 28 per share.

Jupiter Wagons: The company has received an offer from Ministry of Railways for manufacture and supply of 2237 numbers of BOSM Wagons for a contract value of Rs. 956.88 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News