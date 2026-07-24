Infosys declined 2.47% to Rs 1,021.50 after the company reported 8.61% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 3.90% QoQ to Rs 48,211 crore in Q1 FY27.

On a YoY basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.25% while revenue from operations climbed 14.03% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 2.14% QoQ and 13.22% YoY to Rs 11,028 crore in Q1 FY27. Operating profit increased 4.3% QoQ and 15.4% YoY to Rs 10,163 crore, while the operating margin improved to 21.1% from 21.0% in the previous quarter and 20.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew 1% sequentially and 2.4% year-on-year. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $5,082 million, registering growth of 0.8% QoQ and 2.8% YoY. During the post-result conference call, management said that revenue growth was lower than expected due to one-off 50 basis points impact on account of program termination by an energy, utilities, resources and services (EURS) client during the quarter. It also noted that volumes remained soft, falling short of expectations and historical Q1 trends. Free cash flow (FCF) stood at Rs 9,051 crore as of 30th June 2026, up 20.15% YoY and 17.38% QoQ. FCF conversion at 116.4% of net profit

The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins increased to $3.6 billion during the quarter from $3.2 billion in Q4 FY26, with net new deals contributing 61% of the total. AI-led services accounted for 8.2% of the company's revenue in Q1 FY27. The company lowered the upper end of its FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 3%, from 3.5% earlier in Q4 FY26, while retaining the lower end at 1.5% and reaffirming its operating margin guidance of 20%22%. The company had 2,027 active clients as of 30th June 2026, compared with 1,861 a year earlier. Total headcount stood at 3,28,062, up 1.32% YoY. The IT services attrition rate declined to 13% from 14.4% in the previous year.

On the outlook, the management said in financial services, uncertainty and geopolitical instability is causing some clients hesitancy as spending patterns are taking a more cautious approach. Client priorities are cantered on efficiency, productivity and modernization, with discretionary spend being evaluated more carefully. AI adoption has been incremental and additive, with clients increasingly engaging the company to support their AI journeys across strategy, platforms, engineering and operations. This reflected in the companys strong deal wins in Q1, with approximately $1 billion in large deal TCV. Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, said, AI momentum is now rapidly converting into revenue, which demonstrates how Infosys differentiated enterprise AI value proposition is translating into consistent market share gains. Strong large deal wins, powered by Infosys Topaz, reinforce client confidence in our ability to be the strategic partner of choice for AI transformation driving tangible business value.

With strategic partnerships established with all leading AI companies, we are bringing the power of the innovation ecosystem to help clients accelerate operational productivity and unlock growth opportunities. Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said, Our resilient margins of 21.1% and consistent strong cash generation reflect the strength of our business model, disciplined execution and continued focus on operational excellence in a challenging business environment We are accelerating investments in AI, talent, and platforms to drive future growth and remain committed to improving productivity, expanding operating leverage and maintaining the financial flexibility needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities while delivering sustainable shareholder value.

Separately, the board approved the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as chief executive officer for a five-year term beginning 1 April 2027, subject to shareholders' approval. Dash, who currently heads a diversified portfolio of industry verticals, is expected to succeed Salil Parekh as managing director and CEO. Dash is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, India. He has also completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University and the Senior Executive Program at London Business School. Having spent over three decades with Infosys, Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customerfacing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies. He also leads the sustainability business across the company. He has consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams.