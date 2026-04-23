Infosys ties up with OpenAI to boost enterprise AI transformation

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help enterprises transform software development and modernization with OpenAI's frontier AI models and products like Codex.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will combine OpenAIs technology with Infosys Topaz Fabric, its purpose-built, composable, and open agentic services suite, to help customers move from AI experimentation to practical, responsible deployment and measurable business outcomes.

The engagement spans high-impact industry and functional opportunities, with an early focus on software engineering, legacy modernization, DevOps automation, e-commerce, and other engineering-led domains. By combining Codex, workflow automation, and prebuilt agents with Infosys poly-AI architecture and enterprise governance, the collaboration is designed to help organizations modernize development workflows, improve engineering productivity, accelerate delivery, and reduce time-to-market.

The collaboration is designed to help customers redesign workflows, strengthen engineering execution, and move from early experimentation to scaled adoption in a practical, responsible manner. Denise Dresser, chief revenue officer, OpenAI, said, Codex is becoming a powerful workspace for managing agents across software development and business workflows." As enterprises move quickly to put Codex to work, were working with leading partners like Infosys to help more organizations move from early usage to repeatable deployment. Infosys's deep expertise in large-scale software transformation enables enterprises to deploy Codex across areas like legacy code modernization, code review automation, vulnerability detection, and application development, while extending its impact to the systems and workflows where knowledge work gets done. We will work together to bring Codex to organizations worldwide.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys, said, Generative and agentic AI will redefine how enterprises operate and grow. Our collaboration with OpenAI establishes an operating model to unlock AI value at scaleuniting technology, talent, and transformation playbooks so clients can move decisively from pilots to performance, creating competitive advantage. Together, we are not just shaping the future of AI adoption but also enabling our clients to lead it with purpose. Infosys is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings today. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The company reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.