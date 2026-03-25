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Infosys wins contract from Philippines-based Producers Bank

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Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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To deploy Finacle Core Banking Solution to modernize Producers Bank's technology landscape

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Producers Savings Bank Corporation, a leading bank in the Philippines, today announced that the bank will modernize its technology landscape by upgrading to the latest version of the Finacle Core Banking Solution.

The bank will also implement the Finacle Origination Solution to rapidly grow its lending business for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retail customers.

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, As the Philippine banking sector accelerates its digital shift, the lending ecosystem is seeing unprecedented opportunities for scale. Given our decade-long association with Producers Bank, we are delighted to provide a modern foundation for its next phase of transformation and expansion. With Finacle's latest digital banking solutions, Producers Bank is well placed to capitalize on market opportunities, accelerate growth, and reinforce its position as a leading thrift bank.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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