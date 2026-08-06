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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net Loss of Infra Industries reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.570.74 -23 OPM %-19.30-25.68 -PBDT-0.29-0.34 15 PBT-0.36-0.41 12 NP-0.36-0.41 12

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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