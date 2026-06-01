Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Infronics Systems reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.65 -100 02.29 -100 OPM %078.46 -069.87 - PBDT-0.160.59 PL -0.721.60 PL PBT-0.160.58 PL -0.741.56 PL NP-0.160.41 PL -0.751.12 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Innovassynth Technologies (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 77.59% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story