Ingersoll-Rand (India) announced that its board has approved the retirement of Sekhar Natarajan as an independent director and chairman of the board upon completion of his second consecutive five-year term.

Natarajan, who has served on the company's board since 27 July 2016, will retire with effect from the close of business on 26 July 2026. Consequently, he will also step down as chairman of the audit committee and cease to be a member of the risk management, nomination and remuneration, corporate social responsibility, and stakeholders relationship committees.

The company said the board will appoint a new independent director to fill the vacancy within the prescribed statutory timeline.