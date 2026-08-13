Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 379.46 croreNet profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 19.46% to Rs 70.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 379.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales379.46315.32 20 OPM %23.7823.54 -PBDT99.7183.35 20 PBT94.9979.56 19 NP70.4658.98 19
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