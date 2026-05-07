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Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 28.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 447.80 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 28.78% to Rs 38.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 447.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.87% to Rs 140.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.06% to Rs 1630.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1243.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales447.80314.74 42 1630.021243.68 31 OPM %14.5415.15 -14.9014.97 - PBDT62.0649.11 26 233.44195.80 19 PBT50.6839.31 29 188.26171.02 10 NP38.0829.57 29 140.92128.26 10

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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