Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 28.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 447.80 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 28.78% to Rs 38.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 447.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.87% to Rs 140.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.06% to Rs 1630.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1243.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.