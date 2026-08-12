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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.94% to Rs 470.85 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 42.26% to Rs 44.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.94% to Rs 470.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 351.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales470.85351.54 34 OPM %15.5314.82 -PBDT70.7053.72 32 PBT58.9942.68 38 NP44.1331.02 42

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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