Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.94% to Rs 470.85 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 42.26% to Rs 44.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.94% to Rs 470.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 351.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.470.85351.5415.5314.8270.7053.7258.9942.6844.1331.02

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