Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 3.77%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.61%

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has lost 14.95% over last one month compared to 1.37% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd fell 3.77% today to trade at Rs 320.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.61% to quote at 27109.5. The index is down 1.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd decreased 3.51% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 3.34% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 29.16 % over last one year compared to the 10.78% fall in benchmark SENSEX.