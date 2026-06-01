Innovassynth Technologies (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 50.83 crore

Net profit of Innovassynth Technologies (India) reported to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 50.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 102.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.