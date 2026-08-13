Innovassynth Technologies (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 356.32% to Rs 55.99 crore

Net profit of Innovassynth Technologies (India) reported to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 356.32% to Rs 55.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.9912.2726.74-126.6513.16-16.8011.16-18.756.74-18.67

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