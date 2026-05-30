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Innovative Tech Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 33.20 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.2033.57 -1 127.12134.10 -5 OPM %11.33-2.86 -8.637.57 - PBDT1.83-1.71 LP 7.016.21 13 PBT0.52-3.29 LP 1.87-0.02 LP NP0.52-3.29 LP 1.87-0.02 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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