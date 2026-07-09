Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision bags kariyamanglam fee plaza toll collection contract

Innovision bags kariyamanglam fee plaza toll collection contract

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

In State of Tamil Nadu

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding through e-Tender for kariyamanglam fee plaza of two lanes with paved shoulders Tindivanam to krishnagiri section in the state of Tamil Nadu and unkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.

The contract awarded by National Highways Authority of India is valued at Rs 27.52 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Energy In Motion to launch new generation LFP cells and battery systems in India

Sensex jumps 452 pts in early trade; breadth strong

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

GIFT Nifty indicates muted opening for key indices

Stock Alert: IRB Infra, S H Kelkar, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills, SBI

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story