Innovision bags NHAI's Pachwara plaza toll collection contract worth Rs 24.52 cr

On NH-39 Jhansi Khajuraho Section in Madhya Pradesh

Innovision has received a Letter of Award (LoA) /Work Order Engagement of user fee collection agency from National Highways Authority of India on the basis of competitive bidding though E-Tender for Pachwara fee plaza of NH-39 for four laning of Jhansi Khajuraho Section in the state of Madhya Pradesh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 24.52 crore.