Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovision bags Rs 9-crore NHAI toll collection contract

Innovision has secured an Rs 9.23 crore Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection at the Vaddupalli fee plaza in Andhra Pradesh.

The contract, awarded through a competitive e-tender process, covers user fee collection at the Vaddupalli fee plaza on the Anantapur-Kalyandurg section and includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping consumable items.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of one year from 24 August 2026.

The company said that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Innovision is engaged in providing manpower services, toll plaza management and skill development training across India. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 11.87 crore on a 6.42% increase in total income to Rs 268.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.43% to Rs 287.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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