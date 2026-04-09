Innovision bags Rs 99-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Innovision said that it has secured a domestic contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and facility maintenance at the Vanagaram Fee Plaza (Chennai Bypass Phase-I, km 0.000 to km 19.170).

The contract includes toll collection, upkeep of adjacent toilet blocks, and replenishment of consumables.

The contract is valued at Rs 99.35 crore at FY26 rates and will run from 15 April 2026 to 15 April 2027.

The company said none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in NHAI, and the deal is not a related-party transaction.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services, and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As of January 2026, it served over 180 clients across more than 1,000 locations.