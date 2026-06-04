Innovision announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 26.35 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection operations at the Mundiyar Fee Plaza in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the contract, the company will serve as user fee collection agency for the Mundiyar Fee Plaza at located on the Baran-Shivpuri section of new NH-27, covering the stretch from Km 1184.322 to Km 1251.814. In addition to toll collection, the company will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items.

The contract is valued at Rs 26.35 crore and will be executed for a period of one year commencing from 11 July 2026.