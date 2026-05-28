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Innovision consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 267.52 crore

Net profit of Innovision rose 8.15% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 267.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.27% to Rs 36.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 980.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 893.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales267.52251.72 6 980.78893.13 10 OPM %6.437.83 -5.645.48 - PBDT14.7517.03 -13 48.0041.57 15 PBT14.1516.35 -13 45.7539.05 17 NP11.9411.04 8 36.9329.48 25

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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