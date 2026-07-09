Innovision gains after bagging Rs 28 crore NHAI toll collection contract

Innovision rose 1.64% to Rs 288.40 after the company has secured a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India worth Rs 27.52 crore for engagement as the user fee collection agency at the Kariyamangalam fee plaza in Tamil Nadu.

The contract, awarded through a competitive e-tender process, covers user fee collection at the Kariyamangalam fee plaza on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri two-lane highway with paved shoulders. The scope of work also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping consumable items.

The contract is to be executed over a period of one year. The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.