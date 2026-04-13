Innovision added 2.52% to Rs 319.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 43.27% to Rs 4.47 crore on 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 53.54% YoY to Rs 8.03 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Total expenses edged up 1.24% to Rs 226.69 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 223.91 crore in Q3 FY25. Direct expenses stood at Rs 129.94 crore (up 6.2% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 89.57 crore (down 6.86% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.56 crore (up 53.45% YoY) during the period under review.