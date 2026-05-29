Innovision's consolidated net profit jumped 8.33% to Rs 11.87 crore on a 6.42% increase in total income to Rs 268.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 13.46% YoY to Rs 14.15 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA declined 10.17% to Rs 18.46 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 20.55 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 6.87% in Q4 FY26 as against 8.14% in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses edged up 7.8% to Rs 254.63 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 236.21 crore in Q4 FY25. Direct expenses stood at Rs 156.59 crore (up 19% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 87.40 crore (down 10.01% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.71 crore (up 5.4% YoY) during the period under review.