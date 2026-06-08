Innovision rose 1.15% to Rs 298.95 after receiving a LoA worth Rs 25.70 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection at the Belon Fee Plaza on the Aligarh-Moradabad section of NH-93 (NH-509), Uttar Pradesh.

The contract also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items. The contract is to be executed over a period of one year and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Innovision provides manpower services, toll plaza management, and skill development training across India. The company offers private security, integrated facility management (IFM), manpower sourcing and payroll services and operates toll plazas primarily for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).