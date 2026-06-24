Innovision rises after bagging Rs 8-cr NHAI toll collection contract in Andhra Pradesh

Innovision rose 1.09% to Rs 291.45 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 7.74 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and facility maintenance services in Andhra Pradesh.

The contract pertains to the engagement of Innovision as the user fee collection agency for the PileruPuthalapattu section of NH-40 (old NH-18), spanning from Km 300.193 to Km 337.693. The scope of work also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items.

The contract is scheduled to commence from 15 August 2026 and will remain valid for a period of one year. Innovision said that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.