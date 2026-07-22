Innovision secures Rs 98-crore toll collection contract from NHAI

Innovision has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and facility maintenance services at the Biratiya Kalan Fee Plaza in Rajasthan.

The contract has been awarded through a competitive bidding process via e-tendering. Under the agreement, Innovision will act as the user fee agency for the Biratiya Kalan Fee Plaza located on the Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-112 under NHDP Phase-IV on the EPC mode.

The scope of work includes toll collection operations and upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items.

The domestic contract has a tenure of one year and carries a commercial value of Rs 97.52 crore.