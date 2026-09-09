Innovision surges after securing contracts worth Rs 243.6 crore NHAI

Innovision jumped 12.36% to Rs 282.75 after the company bagged two toll collection and facility maintenance contracts from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 243.60 crore.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company said that it has won a competitive e-tender contract to operate the user fee plazas (IDTL A and IDTL B) on the Indore-Dewas section of NH-3 in Madhya Pradesh. The agreement also covers the upkeep and maintenance of nearby toilet blocks, including restocking necessary supplies.

This contract has a duration of one year and the total consideration for the same is Rs 219.07 crore.

In a seperate filing, Innovision announced that it has secured a competitive contract to manage the Pachwara fee plaza, which lies on the Jhansi-Khajuraho section of NH-39, Madhya Pradesh, and maintain adjacent toilet blocks with consumable supplies. The agreement entails a fixed operational term of twelve months, commanding an aggregate financial consideration of Rs 24.52 crore. Innovision said the contract does not involve any interest from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies of the awarding entity. The agreement also does not qualify as a related-party transaction. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 263.82 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.