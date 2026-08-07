Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 84.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 43.29 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 84.75% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.43.2956.20-2.1710.8954.8944.0754.4732.9940.7022.03

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