Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 84.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 43.29 croreNet profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 84.75% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.2956.20 -23 OPM %-2.1710.89 -PBDT54.8944.07 25 PBT54.4732.99 65 NP40.7022.03 85
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