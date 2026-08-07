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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 84.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 84.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 43.29 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 84.75% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.2956.20 -23 OPM %-2.1710.89 -PBDT54.8944.07 25 PBT54.4732.99 65 NP40.7022.03 85

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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