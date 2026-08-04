Inox India consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 370.79 crore

Net profit of Inox India declined 4.99% to Rs 58.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 370.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 339.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.370.79339.6220.4622.4285.0988.0875.5980.5158.0761.12

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