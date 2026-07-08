INOX India jumps after securing orders worth Rs 939 crore since May

INOX India rose 3.59% to Rs 1,871.30 after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 939 crore since 21 May 2026 across its businesses.

The orders comprise Rs 871 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, Rs 44 crore in the LNG segment, Rs 16 crore in the Cryo-scientific Solutions segment and Rs 8 crore for Beverage Kegs.

The company said its order book received a boost from a "Mega" order in the Industrial Gas business vertical from the space exploration industry. It also secured multiple LNG orders for storage tanks, dispensers, semi-trailers and LNG fuelling station equipment. In addition, the company received a "Minor" order from ITER, along with orders for disposable cylinders, liquid cylinders, transport tanks and kegs.

Commenting on the development, Deepak Acharya, chief executive officer of INOX India, said the latest orders reinforce the company's position as a global supplier of mission-critical cryogenic solutions and reflect growing adoption of cryogenic technologies, particularly in the space sector. As per the company's order classification framework, orders valued between Rs 10 crore and Rs 30 crore are classified as "Minor", Rs 30 crore to Rs 60 crore as "Large", Rs 60 crore to Rs 100 crore as "Significant", Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore as "Major", while orders exceeding Rs 150 crore are categorised as "Mega". INOX India is a leading manufacturer of cryogenic storage, regasification and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases, liquid hydrogen and cryo-scientific applications. The company operates in India, Brazil and Europe, serves customers in over 100 countries, and has an after-sales support network across 25 countries. It specializes in designing, manufacturing, supplying and commissioning cryogenic turnkey systems and is a key player in promoting LNG adoption for industrial and automotive applications in India.