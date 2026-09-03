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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind project from Indian Oil

Inox Windhas secured a 100 MW turnkey order worth Rs 755 crore from Indian Oil Corporation (Indian Oil). The order will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Under the order, Inox Wind will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), project execution and post-commissioning O&M services.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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