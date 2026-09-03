Inox Windhas secured a 100 MW turnkey order worth Rs 755 crore from Indian Oil Corporation (Indian Oil). The order will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Under the order, Inox Wind will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), project execution and post-commissioning O&M services.