Inox Wind consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.40% to Rs 1244.24 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind declined 51.16% to Rs 91.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.40% to Rs 1244.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1274.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 405.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 4397.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3557.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.