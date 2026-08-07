Inox Wind consolidated net profit declines 58.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 814.10 croreNet profit of Inox Wind declined 58.44% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 814.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 826.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales814.10826.25 -1 OPM %18.7322.23 -PBDT153.31186.21 -18 PBT94.70137.55 -31 NP44.00105.86 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content