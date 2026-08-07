Inox Wind consolidated net profit declines 58.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 814.10 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind declined 58.44% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 814.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 826.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.814.10826.2518.7322.23153.31186.2194.70137.5544.00105.86

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