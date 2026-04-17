Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.81, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Inox Wind Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.81, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Inox Wind Ltd has gained around 19.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.02 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 97.79, up 2.15% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 40.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty Energy index.