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Inox Wind Ltd spurts 7.01%, gains for third straight session

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Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:56 PM IST
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Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.71, up 7.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.71, up 7.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Inox Wind Ltd has risen around 6.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.06, up 6.84% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 37.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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