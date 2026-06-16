Inox Wind (IWL) rose 1.81% to Rs 91.49 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Inox Clean Energy (Inox Clean) for the supply of 1,500 MW of wind turbines.

Under the agreement, IWL will supply its 3.3 MW and 4X MW wind turbine generators for renewable energy projects being developed by Inox Clean across India.

The MoU is aligned with the INOXGFL Groups recently launched One Integrated renewable energy strategy, which aims to build a fully integrated renewable energy ecosystem spanning manufacturing, EPC, independent power production (IPP) and operations & maintenance (O&M) services.

Inox Clean, the Groups renewable energy IPP and solar cell and module manufacturing platform, currently has an operational renewable energy portfolio of around 3.5 GW and plans to add more than 3 GW of capacity annually. The company is targeting an operational renewable energy portfolio of 14 GW by FY29.

According to the company, around 20%30% of Inox Cleans annual capacity additions are expected to be wind projects, providing long-term order visibility for Inox Wind. Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd., said, We are delighted to have signed this MoU with Inox Clean for the supply of 1,500 MW of advanced wind turbines. Inox Clean has ambitious plans to develop and deliver long-term clean energy solutions to its customers, and we are pleased to be a key partner in the Groups mission to accelerate Indias energy transition, while also benefiting from a steady multi-year order inflow. We have a robust order book of 3.1 GW and, with this new MoU, our order book crosses 4.5 GW, which covers us for the next few years.

Bharat Saxena, CEO, Inox Clean Energy, said, This MoU represents a significant milestone in the execution of the INOXGFL Groups One Integrated renewable strategy. As Inox Clean accelerates towards its target of building a 14 GW renewable energy portfolio by FY29, having access to world-class wind manufacturing, execution and O&M capabilities within the Group provides us with a distinct competitive advantage. The partnership with Inox Wind will enable faster project execution, greater supply chain certainty and improved capital efficiency as we continue to scale one of Indias fastest-growing renewable energy platforms. Inox Wind (IWL) is Indias leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, and hubs & nacelles are manufactured. The company's consolidated net profit declined 51.2% to Rs 91.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 186.87 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.4% year on year to Rs 1,244.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.