To supply 1500 MW of wind turbines

Inox Wind has signed an MoU with Inox Clean Energy (Inox Clean) to supply 1,500 MW of wind turbines.

The MoU is to supply Inox Clean with IWL's advanced 3.3 MW and 4X MW wind turbines for renewable energy projects being developed by Inox Clean across India.

This is in line with the elaborate interplay within INOXGFL Group entities, aiding execution and revenue generation and creating a virtuous cycle of collaboration among Group companies. Large orders from the Group companies will help secure growth and insulate the business from market cycles.

The MoU follows the Group's recently launched transformative 'One Integrated' renewable strategy, aimed at creating a fully integrated renewable energy ecosystem spanning manufacturing, EPC, IPP and O&M services.