INR adds steady gains for fifth straight day supported by positive equities

The Indian rupee stayed steady for the fifth straight session and settled with a gain of 9 paise at 95.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, taking cues from positive domestic equity markets and inflows of foreign capital. Indian shares ended modestly higher on Thursday as continued buying in information technology stocks and signs of fresh foreign fund inflows offset worries about a surge in crude oil prices amid escalating Middle East tensions. NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,317.15, gaining 66.95 points (+0.28%) after reclaiming the key 24,300 level while BSE Sensex closed at 77,928.15, jumping 273.55 points (+0.35%) in a volatile trading session. A softening dollar also supported the local currency, but its upward move was restricted due to volatile crude oil prices, triggered by a fresh escalation of the war in West Asia. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.59 and traded in the range of 95.56 to 95.75 against the greenback. The Indian unit ended the session at 95.67 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a gain of 9 paise from its previous closing level.

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