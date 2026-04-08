Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR climbs to three-week high; RBI in focus

The Indian rupee extended upside in opening trades on Wednesday, tracking sharp decline in dollar overseas, tumbling oil prices and improving risk sentiment amid temporary relief on US-Iran war front. Trump announced that he would suspend planned military strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Tehran agreeing to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. INR opened at Rs 92.92 per dollar and hit a high of 92.56 so far during the day. The currency has found its footing after hitting a series of record lows over the past month, helped largely by the RBI's measures to curb arbitrage and speculative activity ??in the domestic foreign exchange market. Meanwhile, market participants will remain watchful of evolving geopolitical headlines and the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC soars as board to mull bonus issue plan

HFCL gains as arm bags Rs 1,366-cr OFC supply orders

Nifty trades above 23,900 level; auto shares rally for 3rd day

Aviation pack flies high as ceasefire hopes, oil slump fuel optimism

Market opens higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 23,850 mark

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story