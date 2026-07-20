INR continues to stay pressured amid surging oil prices and global risk aversion

The Indian rupee fell 14 paise to 96.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, on risk aversion in global markets and a surge in crude oil prices. Escalating US-Iran conflict and rising US Treasury yields also weighed on the rupee. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed to around 4.57% on Monday, recovering from last week's losses as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices higher and fueled concerns over inflation and potential interest rate hikes. Indian shares too ended Monday's session lower, with a sharp sell-off in banking stocks and escalating Middle East tensions weighing on sentiment. NSE NIFTY 50 closed down 95.80 points (0.39%) at 24,238.50. Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SENSEX declined by 442.93 points (0.57%) to settle at 77,708.52. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.53 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 96.35 to 96.53 during the day. The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 96.44 (provisional), down 14 per cent from its previous close.

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