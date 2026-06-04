The Indian rupee continues to stay pressured near record low levels in opening trades on Thursday, as strong dollar demand, surging crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and relentless foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiments. Meanwhile, the US Trade Representative proposed a 12.5 per cent additional duties on Indian imports, citing labour violations, further weighing on the counter. INR opened at Rs 95.70 per dollar and hit a low of 95.75 so far during the day, yesterday, the pair settled lower at 95.72. Muted local equities also failed to support the local unit. The BSE Sensex is trading at 74,191.65 (down 0.21%) and the NSE Nifty 50 stands at 23,322.60 (down 0.35%), extending losses due to escalating conflicts in West Asia, surging Brent crude oil prices and sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling.

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